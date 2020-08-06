Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

- Advertisement -

Alita is a movie released based on the times of 1990 manga show Gummn. It is a cyberpunk movie directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron.

Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script. Rosa Salazar was the lead as Alita. The film starts when Alita has lost her memory and wakes up with a new body.

James Cameron Alita has released this ear. The film didn’t have a dedicated fanbase however grossed $404.9 million at the box office. So the movie didn’t have many fans following. Therefore it isn’t expected to have a sequel of it.

But so it might happen, if Disney gives a green signal, Rosa Salazar disclosed she had not got any information regarding the sequel of Alita. On the other hand, the movie was intended there are a sequel.

If the sequel comes, then the plot could be predicted. In the first part, she lost her lover and became a motor ball champion. Now she understands that who she is, along with the story, will continue forward. However, the manager said if the first one failed, that it is ok. So we can expect a sequel of Alita.

If it happened rosa Salazar will be Alita in the sequel. Christoph Waltz could return combined with Edward Norton, so although it hasn’t been verified that sequel not due to the reviews of a single one or will happen.

Therefore there may or might not be the sequel’s arrival. So nothing could be said about it. If it happened, there might not be any modifications in its throw. However, some new characters can be released. And also, the story will carry or may take a part of moving back in time.

