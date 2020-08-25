Home Entertainment Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Movie Detail
Entertainment

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Movie Detail

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The massive success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for a different film – Alita: Battle Angel 2. Another reason for lovers why they are ardently searching for another movie is the next movie will be led by James Cameron. His films, like Avatar and Titanic, created vast waves of succeeding in the box office.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 does not have a formal confirmation. In April 2020, Christoph Waltz said that he thought the chance was unlikely after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox since it might not have fit in with the Disney brand, also hadn’t heard any discussions about a possible sequel to the film.

However, we still keep in mind that Avatar manager, James Cameron, and the Spy Kids director, Robert Rodriguez explained that they had strategies for Alita: Battle Angel 2 in the future. “It’s Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the next one will be”Alita: Fallen Angel” and then Alita… you understand”Avenging Angel” then Alita whatever. I mean, that’s presuming we make some money,” James Cameron mentioned earlier.

As of this moment, Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn’t have an official storyline. According to the reports, Robert Rodriguez will return with James Cameron because of the director for the movie. The good news is that the actors from the first movie will probably be reprising their roles. We can expect to see the reasons for Nova, the deadly fall, the survivor of Zalem, and lovers can also see Alita’s journey in Iron town and the Vengeful Alita in the upcoming movie due to Hugo’s demise.

Rosa Salazar has shown that she is ready to play Alita at Alita: Battle Angel 2. But she said that she has no idea about the plot or the script or its development. Along with Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz is anticipated to return in the sequel as Dr. Dyson Ido with. Mahershala Ali as Vector, Keenan Johnson as Hugo, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Eiza Gonzalez as Nyssaina.

