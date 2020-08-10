Home Entertainment Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More Latest...
Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More Latest Updates !!!

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Alita is a film released in 2019 based on the times of 1990 manga show Gummn. It’s an American cyberpunk film produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script. Rosa Salazar was the cause of Alita. The movie begins when Alita has lost her memory and wakes up with a brand new body.

James Cameron Alita has introduced this ear. It received mixed reviews of the audience. The film didn’t have a dedicated fanbase nevertheless owes $404.9 million at the box office. So the film didn’t have many fans following, so it is not predicted to have a sequel of it.

But so it may happen, if Disney provides a signal, Rosa Salazar revealed that she hadn’t got any information regarding Alita’s sequel. However, the movie was planned with the brain that there would be a sequel.

In the episode the sequel comes, then the plot can be predicted. In the first part, she dropped her lover and became a motor ball winner. She knows that who she is, and the story will continue forward. The director said that it is ok if the first one failed. So we can expect a sequel of Alita.

If it happened, rosa Salazar will be Alita in the sequel. Christoph Waltz may be back combined with Edward Norton, although it hasn’t been verified that sequel will happen or not because of part one’s reviews.

So there may or may not be the introduction of the sequel. So nothing can be said about it. If it happened, there would not be any changes in its throw. But some characters can be released. And the story will carry forward or may take part in moving back in time.

