Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information About Regarding It

- Advertisement -

Alita Battle Angel is an AMC sci-fiction film. It predicated on the 1990s show Gunnm and its 1993 video cartoon adaptation Battle Angel. James Cameron & Laeta Kalogridis produces it. 20th Century Fox, Lightstorm Entertainment, Troublemaker Studios, and TSG Entertainment are the production companies.

Alita Battle Angel has performed good, and fans are impressed. Fans of the movie have given a title, Alita battle military to themselves, and they’re all very much excited for a sequel.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date

- Advertisement -

January 2019 Alita Battle Angel released on 31st. The fans are now eager about Alita Battle Angel 2 and have loved the movie. The sequel isn’t coming you need to wait. The situation at the moment is pretty hard to resume shooting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A sequel to Alita Battle Angel could be released at the end of 2021 or 2022.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Cast

The cast is yet to be disclosed. By assumptions, some characters That Are going to be there from the sequel comprises:

Christoph Waltz as Dr Dyson Ido

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Jennifer Connelly as Dr Chiren

Ed Skrein as Japan

Keenan Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

There might be some other characters too, but there’s no information about the cast yet.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Story

The film which going to set in 2563, in which the Alita tells the story of Alita, a cyborg. Alita has lost her memory. Restore, and she is travelling to recall her mind that is about her life.

The trailer gave us a few details that were approximately Alita’s past. A whole lot of things have been left unrevealed in part 1. We hope portion 2 unveils all of the things weren’t cleared at the last of 1st part.

