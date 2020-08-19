Home Entertainment Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Fantastic News
Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Fantastic News

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The remarkable success of Alita: Battle Angel in 2019 has paved the way for one more movie Alita: Battle Angel 2. The requirement for this particular film is high one of the fans. One reason is it is going to be made by Titanic director, James Cameron, who’s currently active in creating Avatar 2 in New Zealand.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn’t have an official confirmation. It means we don’t know whether Disney or the franchise founders are interested in making the sequel that is possible into a reality. This hasn’t been able to stop fans from calling what can happen in the sequel.

Brand new development in Alita: Battle Angel 2 has arisen over Twitter. Black Panther star Danai Gurira is a lover’s choice to play a character that is part of the Motorball scene on earth of Alita. This tweet came in the Alita Army Twitter feed, as they were keen on observing’Danai Gurira Appreciation Day.’

Alita: Battle Angel 2 does not have an official plot. But if some sources are to be believed, Robert Rodriguez will be returning with James Cameron as the director for the movie. The great news is that the actors in the first film will be reprising their roles.

The audiences can expect to view Alita’s journey in Iron city, the deadly fall, Zalem’s survivor, and also the actual motives of Nova and fans can also see the Vengeful Alita at Alita: Battle Angel 2 due to Hugo’s passing. The cast will include Rosa Salazar as Alita, Jennifer Connelly as Dr. Chiren, Ed Skrein as Zapan, Keean Johnson as Hugo, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Dyson Ido, Jackie Earle Haley as Grewishka and Mahershala Ali as Vector.

“It’s Alita, colon, Battle Angel. Because the following one will be ‘Alita: Fallen Angel’ and then Alita… you understand”Avenging Angel” then Alita whatever. I mean, that is assuming we make some money,” James Cameron explained the reason (in a dialogue with BBC Radio 1) for rearranging the film title from the initial source material, allowing the possibilities of movie titles.

Badshah Dhiraj
