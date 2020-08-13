Home Hollywood Alita Battle Angel 2: Expected Arrival Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest...
Alita Battle Angel 2: Expected Arrival Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Updates

By- Mugdha Singh
Good movies leave a remarkable expression on the fans. Alita: Battle Angel is one such amazing movie that has an extremely high fan base which is ready to do anything for it. And this was proved when the dedicated fans donated funds for a plane to fly for the Red Carpet of Oscars in 2020. However, the remaining money was given to Open Bionics, a company that makes artificial limbs for the needy. Requests and appeals for Alita: Battle Angel 2 are being done ever since the first installment released in 2019. So without much ado, let’s dive in to know all the deets about the second installment.

Will there be an Alita: Battle Angel 2?

Alita: Battle Angel got mixed reviews from the critics. However, it managed to impress the audience and collected a sum of around $404.9 million from the worldwide business. Seeing the success of the previous movie, its quite obvious that we will get a second installment for the movie. But no official announcement regarding the sequel has been made by the creators yet.

As per the present scenario, the decision for renewal of Alita: Battle Angel for the second installment lies in the hands of Disney, since it has got the acquisition of Fox.

What will be the plot?

So you see, there are a lot of questions that were left unanswered in the prequel. Thus, we expect them to get answered in the upcoming part. However, even if we do not get all our answers, the creators will surely give a suitable ending to the story.

After losing her lover Hugo, Alita has got a better understanding of her place in the world. Thus, she proceeds to accomplish her aim, which is to become a Motor ball Champion. Then she was shown returning to the mysterious city, Zalem, where she met the ruler, Nova.

Now the second installment will unfold the mysteries of some unsolved questions that include, What will happen with Alita between ‘The Fall’ after she eventually lands in the junk heap of the Iron City? How was Zalem able to save himself from The Fall, and How does the city look like? And what are the intentions of the enigmatic Nova?

