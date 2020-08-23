Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline And More Update

- Advertisement -

Aladdin is a real to life adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin animated movie of 1992. Guy Ritchie directed the movie and made by Walt Disney Pictures on May 24, 2019. It was a massive 1 billion worldwide. The film became the movie of the time and the 9th highest-grossing film of 2019. The movie was nominated for awards. A few of the awards which”Aladdin” has won are”Peoples Choice Awards,” Saturn Awards,” and”Teen Choice Awards.”

The movie’s storyline follows Aladdin who falls in love. He befriends a genie combating with the evil Jafar. However, the film was a hit and loved by every fan. .there is some exception! Right? Some people disliked the changes created from the film, which were different from the first Aladdin of 1994.

Aladdin 2 Release Date

In February 2020, Disney has officially announced that”Aladdin two” is determined by the way, with the original script. Disney is hoping that the director and the whole cast will return but the stars aren’t contacted for the sequel. Since Disney is presently working on many movies, it’s anticipated that we will not see”Aladdin 2″ for a long moment. We’re expected to be published in 2025 or 2024.

Aladdin 2 Cast

All the older cast is expected to star in the”Aladdin 2″ –

“Naomi Scott” plays the role of “Princess Jasmine”

“Navid Negahban” plays the role of “The Sultan”

“Mena Massoud” plays the role of “Aladdin”

“Marwan Kenzari” plays the role of “Jafar”

“Frank Welker” gives his voice for “Abu”

“Will Smith” plays the role of “Genie”

Aladdin 2 Storyline

The storyline of”Aladdin 2″ is more inclined to complete the original story of 1992. However, Disney has listed that”John Gatins” and”Andrea Berloff,” Oscar-nominated screenwriters. They are going to work for the first time, and we don’t have any clue what the plot is going to be. “Aladdin 2” will not follow The Return of Jafar, but it does not signify that Jafar won’t return!!

