Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Williams Returning To Voice Genie
Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Williams Returning To Voice Genie

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Here’s why Robin Williams did not voice Genie at Aladdin and the Return of Jafar. Williams’s legendary acting career brought him many popular characters, but none might be as iconic as his voice works as Genie at Aladdin. After earning more than 500 million worldwide and receiving great reviews, it became evident that Aladdin was now an IP Disney could continue to mine from.

Unsurprisingly, this achievement saw Disney fast-track a sequel to Aladdin that went straight to video. The Return of Jafar continued Aladdin and Jasmine’s tales one year after the first movie and was released in 1994. Even with being set free at Aladdin’s end, Genie returns to Agrabah to reunite with his friends and participate in the new adventure. Though reviews were not kind to the sequel, it was a major success and proceeded to create more than $300 million globally in home video sales. It has since gained a reputation as among Disney’s greatest animated sequels. But, all this happened without Williams returning to voice Genie.

For The Return of Jafar, Williams was substituted as Genie’s voice by Dan Castellaneta (The Simpsons) because of a fallout he had with Disney. When Williams initially agreed to voice Genie, he agreed with Disney that his voice couldn’t be employed to sell products. This meant that Disney would not have been able to create toys using Williams’ voice or use it to promote any products. But, Williams thought that Disney did not honour this arrangement and began broadcasting his studio’s grievances. The fallout of the feud resulted in Williams refusing to come back for Aladdin 2.

Even though Williams’s complaints about Disney are well documented, the particulars of what happened are not exact. Williams claimed his frustration began when he saw a commercial for Aladdin that fiAladdin’sished with h and voice being used to sell merchandise. But, LA Times reported in the time that Disney ran all marketing materials involving Genie by Williams and his wife. In Williams’ mind, though, a breach in trust had happened, and he claimed he’d likely never work with the Mouse House again.

Williams’ filmography had excellent connections to Disney until Aladdin starred in Good Morning, Vietnam and Dead Poets Society for the studio years prior. Despite what he said about Disney into the media and not returning for Aladdin and Jafar’s Return, there was a more happy ending for this story. Williams later consented to reunite as Genie for Aladdin and the King of Thieves, that was the final appearance of this animated genie. But, Will Smith has since taken over as Genie in Disney’s live-action retelling of Aladdin and is expected to go back for the sequel.

