Home Entertainment Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More
EntertainmentMovies

Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
- Advertisement -

Fans of the live-action picture of the Disney classic Aladdin are likely to be thrilled to learn that Disney has chosen to create a sequel to last year’s live-action film, branded Aladdin 2. Even though the first animated version had two sequels, The Return of Jafar and The King of Thieves, this brand new movie will be the first story and not based on some of both animated sequels.

So far, Disney has only hired authors John Gatins, best known for Flight and Andrea Berloff, best known for Straight Outta Compton to begin working on the script for Aladdin 2. The group are reported to have thought of a plot pitch for the sequel which the productions approved of and have been given the thumbs up to begin working on the script. The live-action variant followed the first animated version fairly closely but did shoot some deviations, including the ending. Because of these changes, Disney has determined the best way to make the story flow would be to come up with an original story for the three main characters.

Also Read:   Here's Is Everything You Know So Far About Aladdin 2
- Advertisement -

The 2019 film was directed by Guy Ritchie and starred Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie. Productions at Disney are optimistic that everyone will have the ability to go back to work on the sequel but do not intend on making any guarantees until after the script is completed.

Also Read:   How To Build A Girl Review: a Grungy British Answer to The Devil Wears Prada!!!

The live-action picture of Aladdin was met with mixed reviews and also concerns about whether or not this new version would be as great as the animated one. There have also been some groans and moans from individuals who are tired of Disney’s seemingly lazy approach at just remaking animated movies into live-action ones. Despite each of these grumblings, the brand new version of Aladdin was exceptionally profitable. It grossed $1 billion around the globe which makes the top 50 list of highest-grossing movies of all time.

Also Read:   Aladdin 2: cast, plot, release, and everything you want to know!

This massive level of success was no doubt more than enough motivation for Disney to decide to move together with the sequel. Additionally, it is hoped that the new movie will restore some faith in their ability to write original scripts and when it’s a huge hit, there is a chance it could be the first of many.

- Advertisement -
Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

Must Read

Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Fans of the live-action picture of the Disney classic Aladdin are likely to be thrilled to learn that Disney has chosen to create a...
Read more

Grace And Frankie Season 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Update!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Grace and Frankie Season 7 is coming from the co-creator of Friends – Martha Kauffman, Grace and Frankie is an American sitcom flowing on...
Read more

Good Girls Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News

Netflix Anand mohan -
Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama television series that’s owned and distributed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution. Also, this comprehensive series is available on...
Read more

Lovecraft Country: More than a horror drama ” All you want to know”

Entertainment Akanksha -
An American horror drama television series developed by Misha Green is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.
Also Read:   Aladdin 2 Action Movie Here
Produced by...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Info

Netflix Anand mohan -
Money Heist has been one of the hit series of lockdown, together with four entire series to binge on Netflix, the Spanish crime thriller...
Read more

Ozark Season 4: Release Date, Plot, And Who Would We Expect To See This Moment?

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Ozark is an American crime thriller drama Series, Made by Bill Dubuque and Mark William for Netflix. The story of this series follows a...
Read more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Needed To Know!!!

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is currently in evolution since September 2017. Jerry Bruckheimer will be generating the series while Rønning will soon be...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
One of the most effective and popular Netflix series, Sherlock is back with its 5th season. The official evaluation for this series is 9.1...
Read more

American Gods Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Starz community American Gods has launched two seasons now using the older gods as well as the new ones in a continuous battle. Season...
Read more

Scientists Analyzing the Era Of Earth’s Core Have Discovered That It Is Probably Much Younger

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
Scientists Analyzing the Era of Earth's core have Discovered that it Is Probably much younger than some estimates suggest.
Also Read:   Black Widow: Know Release Date And Other Major Updates.
  Scientists Experimenting with iron under intense conditions...
Read more
© World Top Trend