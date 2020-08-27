Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And More

- Advertisement -

Fans of the live-action picture of the Disney classic Aladdin are likely to be thrilled to learn that Disney has chosen to create a sequel to last year’s live-action film, branded Aladdin 2. Even though the first animated version had two sequels, The Return of Jafar and The King of Thieves, this brand new movie will be the first story and not based on some of both animated sequels.

So far, Disney has only hired authors John Gatins, best known for Flight and Andrea Berloff, best known for Straight Outta Compton to begin working on the script for Aladdin 2. The group are reported to have thought of a plot pitch for the sequel which the productions approved of and have been given the thumbs up to begin working on the script. The live-action variant followed the first animated version fairly closely but did shoot some deviations, including the ending. Because of these changes, Disney has determined the best way to make the story flow would be to come up with an original story for the three main characters.

The 2019 film was directed by Guy Ritchie and starred Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Will Smith as Genie. Productions at Disney are optimistic that everyone will have the ability to go back to work on the sequel but do not intend on making any guarantees until after the script is completed.

The live-action picture of Aladdin was met with mixed reviews and also concerns about whether or not this new version would be as great as the animated one. There have also been some groans and moans from individuals who are tired of Disney’s seemingly lazy approach at just remaking animated movies into live-action ones. Despite each of these grumblings, the brand new version of Aladdin was exceptionally profitable. It grossed $1 billion around the globe which makes the top 50 list of highest-grossing movies of all time.

This massive level of success was no doubt more than enough motivation for Disney to decide to move together with the sequel. Additionally, it is hoped that the new movie will restore some faith in their ability to write original scripts and when it’s a huge hit, there is a chance it could be the first of many.

