Aladdin 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Movie Information

Disney’s 2019 live-action remake Aladdin may have divided critics, but as much as fans were about, it was a home run. Guy Ritchie, who worked out of a sharp screenplay by scribe John August directed with uncharacteristic restraint the movie, it had been sumptuously shot, with a vibrant colour palette that serviced special effects and its great numbers. Even taking all of this under the account, though, Aladdin was a film which would live and die by its casting – and what a cast it had been.

Mena Massoud was an absolute revelation in the title character, thieving and singing his way into our hearts every bit as effectively as his animated counterpart by the 1992 original Aladdin, Naomi Scott gave us a suitably gorgeous and headstrong Princess Jasmine, and Will Smith brought his distinctive energy to the function of the Genie, shooting the goofy-yet-dignified essence of the character without simply channelling Robin Williams’ manic performance from the animated version. Plus, the movie had a key weapon (in our humble opinion, anyway) in Marwan Kenzari’s Jafar, who exuded coiled-up rage and menace.

Aladdin grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide. Therefore it wasn’t too surprising when it was officially declared a sequel was in the works. Where will Aladdin 2 take his new bride, our hero, and also the newly Genie, and when can we expect to see it in theatres? Here and you may want to bookmark this page if you are as excited about the movie as we are – we’ll be updating it with all of the news fit to report when it becomes available.

Aladdin 2 Release Date

The job does not have an official release date, since Aladdin 2 is early in its evolution. We could make an educated guess as to if the film landed in theatres by having a look at Aladdin’s street to the big screen.

Disney announced that the film was in production in October 2016 at that moment, the screenplay was already complete, and Ritchie was hired to guide. It’d be over two and a half years from this point before Aladdin landed in theatres, and we are thinking the time between Aladdin 2’s announcement and its release will be close for a couple of reasons, to this time.

To begin with, even though the sequel doesn’t have a script or manager locked in (not officially, anyway), the picture entered advancement well before the announcement was made. Back in August 2019, Dan Lin – production on the film – told Syfy Wire that Disney brass was kicking around ideas for the sequel. “We are considering'[what’s] the best way to go with those figures,” Lin said at that moment. “The audience response has touched us thinking about where we can go with these tales, and we feel as if these characters have more experiences in-store.

As it turned out, the matches in the House of Mouse spent before settling on one hearing pitches from several writing teams that they liked, which we will get to shortly. To our next point, though: Aladdin’s script may have been secured and loaded in 2016, but it cast the film that gave headaches to productions, which shouldn’t present much of a problem this time.

Aladdin 2 Cast

As late as July 2017, it was being reported that Disney was struggling to cast Aladdin, as it was, finding who would act, sing, and dance. Fortunately, the studio found its own”diamond in the rough” at Massoud, and ol’ Mickey would have to be nuts not to pursue him for the sequel. Availability should not be an issue; the gifted young actor has gone public about his battle to property auditions in the wake of Aladdin’s victory, although he’s landed a lead role on the Hulu neo-noir series Reprisal (via The Daily Beast).

Feb Variety, Disney will begin corralling its cast once Aladdin 2’s script is complete – but the Mouse House has its sights set on Massoud, Scott, and Smith to reprise their roles. Oddly, no mention was made of Kenzari, whom we would like to see a return, Disney lovers will surely remember that the animated Aladdin’s direct-to-video sequel was subtitled The Return of Jafar, and though the live-action Aladdin 2 won’t only be a movie of that film or the threequel Aladdin and the King of Thieves, it is not outside the realm of possibility that it could comprise plot elements of either or both.

Aladdin 2 Storyline

It is more likely, though, although we do have an inkling as to what that story will be this Aladdin 2 will probably be a story. As we mentioned earlier, Disney listened to pitches before settling on the idea offered up a pair of screenwriters who will collaborate for the first time, by John Gatins and Andrea Berloff.

Berloff made a splash for the World Trade Center of 2006 recently, and she composed that the crime drama The Kitchen, which also indicated her directorial debut. She also scored her Oscar nod for writing Straight Outta Compton, the 2015 biopic based on the legendary rap group N.W.A. Incidentally, Berloff is also the latest writer to undertake The Legend of Conan, the long-gestating sequel to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 classic Conan the Barbarian and its 1984 followup Conan the Destroyer.

Gatins has written or contributed to a ton of the video game adaptation Need for Speed flicks like Actual Steel, and Kong: Skull Island. He has also shown a deft touch with material based on or inspired by true stories, having penned the 2012 drama Flight, for and the 2005 biopic Coach Carter.

We are going to have to wait to find out what kind of story the 2 scribes are cooking up for us, but we feel the need to point out that just because Aladdin 2 won’t accommodate The Return of Jafar doesn’t signify that Jafar can’t return; we wish to see more of Kenzari’s take on the protagonist. Keep it here since we will have our hands on the pulse of Aladdin 2, for breaking news.

