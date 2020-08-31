Ajin Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Detail

- Advertisement -

It is a Japanese Supernatural anime series made by Gamon Sakurai. It’s based on the manga series ‘Ajin‘ illustrated by Tsuina Miura. Their first release came in March 2012. The manga became so popular and successful one of the fans in no time, which left the productions to announce their plans to adapt the manga into an anime film trilogy in January 2015. Since it got more popular, it planned to keep the unnatural story with an anime collection. The 1st season was premiered in January 2016 and another arrived in October 2016. Ever since that time, the fans are still expecting the new season to be released.

Ajin Season 3 Release Date

Following the previous two seasons of Ajin: Demi-Human ended on a cliffhanger, fans began to await the premiere date of the 3rd Season. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the production works were at stake. Thus, Polygon Pictures have made no official announcements on when Ajin Season 3 will release. But you can expect the supernatural series to be outside somewhere around 2021.

Ajin Season 3 Cast

The voice cast(English) members for Ajin: Demi-Human is Johnny Yong Bosch as Kei Nagai, Bryce Papenbrook as Kaito, Griffin Burn as Ko Nakano, Pete Sepenuk as Sato, Keith Silverstein as Koji Tanaka and Todd Haberkorn as Yu Tosaki.

Ajin Season 3 Plot

In Season 3 of Ajin: Demi-Human, we anticipate Satou to return in the confinement of the U.S troops. Moreover, he is thought to have made partnerships with prominent political figures of the United States government. Also, he promises to the U.S he will encourage them politically after capturing Japan. We can expect the U.S troops to supply weapons to resist the Ajins. Eventually, Kei, Kosabe, and Tosaki has to support Japan to defeat the Ajins.

