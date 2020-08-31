Ajin Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To know!

- Advertisement -

Back in 2016, Polygon Pictures came up with an anime series titled Ajin. Hiroyuki Seshita and Hiroaki Andō direct it. The series is made by Hiroshi Kamei, Yoshihiko Yamazaki, Kōtarō Sudō, Hideyuki Saitō, and Masaya Saitō. It’s penned by Hiroshi Seko and music handled by Yugo Kanno. The first season of the anime series was released back on January 16, 2016. Then after that, a second season was also released on September 23, 2016. Both seasons received a good response from the critics, particularly for its cartoon quality.

The series can also be available to watch on Netflix.

Fans are demanding a third season for a lengthy time; they wish to know if they’ll get it or not. So keep reading to know about it:

Renewal Status Of Ajin Season 3

So it has been a long time once the next season of the anime series released. But still, Polygon Pictures not revived yet the series for a third year. But that does not mean that we will not get it. Both seasons of Ajin were very much successful. Audiences gave so much love into the anime show, and the ratings were high for it.

It was reported that Polygon Pictures covertly working on a third season once they released the last live-action picture of Ajin. So we could still anticipate a third season to take place in the future.

Release

After the past two seasons of Ajin: Demi-Human ended on a cliffhanger, fans began to await the premiere date of the 3rd Season. But, due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the manufacturing works were at stake. Thus, Polygon Pictures have made no official statements on when Ajin Season 3 will release. However, you can expect the supernatural series to be out somewhere about 2021.

The Plot of the Series

The series follows a boy named Kei Nagai. He finds he’s Ajin when he has injured in a traffic accident. Ajin is a small number of human who can regenerate, allowing them to recover from wounds in a matter of seconds.

Adjoins are believed as hazardous and inhuman by the normal public. The authorities capture them in the name of protecting them instead of using them for cruel and inhuman experiments. So the Ajins who’ve escaped out of clutches of this government are flex exacting revenge. However, Kei who wanted to stay away from this Ajin-human conflict must arrange with the Japanese government in exchange for his freedom.

During the release of the next season, there wasn’t enough material available for the story’s next arc. But with the launch of the current volume in November 2019, there’s more than enough for a third season.

Cast

The voice cast(English) members for Ajin: Demi-Human is Johnny Yong Bosch as Kei Nagai, Bryce Papenbrook as Kaito, Griffin Burn as Ko Nakano, Pete Sepenuk as Sato, Keith Silverstein as Koji Tanaka and Todd Haberkorn as Yu Tosaki.