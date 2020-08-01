Home TV Series Netflix AJ and the Queen Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All...
AJ and the Queen Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All New Information

By- Santosh Yadav
The Queen and Netflix Aj made its debut in January 2020. The series is a reality show. Ruby Red, who’s a drag queen, is followed by it. This series covers the way he travels across the country. Is a young girl, both travel across America in an RV.

The plot of the show

The cord of its audiences touches and has managed to garner viewership. The young child is an orphaned 10-year-old. She is unwavering, witty, and courageous. Through the series, we see the way he is shown to be a pillar of strength and guts.

The show also ends at a note that is emotional and really sentimental. We will not give you any spoilers. But once you’re moving towards the ending of this series, be sure to have cells on you!

Release Date and Trailer of the show

The show released on 10th. The Queen and AJ have a total of 10 episodes. Each episode with a runtime of 45-50 minutes takes or gives. The ten episodes aired on one day.

Netflix in march announced that the show would not be renewed for a season. The show was cancelled after its first season. The main reason for the cancellation has not yet been disclosed. The show did fairly average because of its self, while the viewers loved it. The critics were not particularly impressed with this show. It’s received a 7.5/10 rating by IMDb.

We will miss the duo for certain! Below attached is the trailer for 1:

The cast of the show

We see RuPaul Charles as Ruby Red from the show, Izzy G as AJ, Michael Leon Wooley drama Louis Bell and Josh Segarra. RuPaul Michael Patrick King and himself created the show. Warner Bros. Video was among the producers for this show along with Netflix.

You can stream this show on also the official WB TV website and Netflix!

