Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Renewal Status?

AJ and The Queen is a classical comedy-drama web television show. A generation of Michael Patrick King and Tu Paul. The show premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2020. It’s a Netflix series shooting experiences of a drag queen, Robert, and AJ. AJ is a street smart ten years old. After season one crowd now wishes to know about this show’s future.

AJ and The Queen season 2 renewal Status

Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of the series for season two. Until now, there is not any official confirmation about year two is there. Meanwhile, there are escapes that Netflix will cancel the showdown. Although the series is filled with drama and entertainment but mean time, there are controversies also. Due to that, Netflix can make decisions. In case the show renews, it will be accessible with season 2 till 2021. So just hope for a favorable decision.

The release date of season 2:

As we know that Netflix has not renewed the show yet for the second season. Therefore there is not any official Release date. If the series gets its renewal till the end of the season , we can anticipate the launch or at the beginning of 2022.

AJ and The Queen Season 2 Plot

Season one ends with most of the storyline left up in the atmosphere. Louis walks in on another guy and officer Kennedy. And storms off in anger. Season 2 may observe both conceal. Brianna is reunited with AJ in finale scene but it’s apparent that AJ is angry with her mum. Robert, meanwhile is broken to see the go that is ten years old. Finale’s moments imply season 2 will probably be about Robert’s journey to return AJ.