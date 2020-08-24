Home TV Series Netflix Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything...
Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Needs To Know

By- Santosh Yadav
AJ and the Queen Season 2: AJ and the Queen is an American comedy-drama web Tv series, Made by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King It premiered Netflix on January 10, 2020. It’s based on the story of Ruby Red bigger than life but down on her luck drag queen who awakens together with her sidekick AJ, who was recently orphaned from club to club in America. As both travel from one spot to another, Ruby’s message of acceptance and love changes the people and helps them live better.

Aj And The Queen Season 2: Renewal

Following everyone has been sparked by the first season’s excited to know about Season 2. Netflix has not yet revived the show for Season 2. Although the series is filled with entertainment and drama, it follows along a lot of controversies. Taking into account these facts, Netflix is to make a decision. In case it is renewed for another season, it may be accessible to us by mid-2021. Let’s cross our fingers for the next season.

Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date

We can’t state anything, as details say that Netflix hasn’t renewed the season yet. If the show gets a renewal hoping positive, we can expect the release in early 2022.

AJ and the Queen: Cancellation

March 2020, the show was canceled on precisely the exact same year of release 6th.

The reason for cancellation is expected as the controversies.

The plotline of the AJ and The Queen:

The first season of AJ and Queen follows the main characters AJ and”The Queen” Robert as they fulfill. There’s a mutual strain between these two unlikely pairs in the season 1 play, in addition to threats posed by offenders Lady Danger and Héctor, who chase two passengers with the intention of”sealing” Robert (although in reality their involvement with murder) She considers herself a drag queen).

After AJ and Robert are off, Louis remains in New York City with his drama with Officer Kennedy and with Brian, AJ’s mother, who is prior to being evicted. Used to live in

The star cast of the show:

AJ and the Queen stars.

  • RuPaul Charles
  • Izzy G.
  • Michael-Leon Wooley
  • Josh Segarra
  • Katerina Tannenbaum
  • Tia Carrere

The show is reviewed as a 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has an average rating of 5.39/10. On Metacritic, it was able to receive 46/100. Overall the series holds mixed reviews.

Stay tuned with us to get further updats.

Santosh Yadav

