Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All More Information

AJ and Queen is a Netflix original series that follows Robert’s experiences, also called drag queen Ruby Red (RuPaul Charles) and his spouse AJ (Izzy G), who is smart on the street and a horrible boy of 10 years with a chip. The first season of Queen and AJ finishes at a stunning cliffhanger, and debuted on January 10, 2020, on Netflix: would Ruapul series return for the second season?

The colorful characters have a full part on Netflix’s AJ and Queen, for example, Michael-Leon Woole as Robert’s best friend, roommate, and drag queen companion Louis, also called Cocoa Butter; Josh Segarra as Hector, Robert’s authentic and well-loved buff, whom Robert understands is a brave man; Along with Tia Carrere as Lady César, Héctor’s crime spouse. With a cast, the show offers quite a few stories that continue to rock in the season 1 finale.

The plot of the show

The series has been able to garner a decent viewership and touches the cord of its viewers. The young kid is an orphaned 10-year-old. She is unwavering witty and brave. Throughout the series, we see he’s shown to be a pillar of courage and strength.

The show ends at a really sentimental and emotional note. We won’t be providing any spoilers to you. Once you’re proceeding towards the ending of the series, be sure to have cells on you!

Release Date and Trailer of the show

The show released on 10th January 2020. The Queen and AJ have a total of 10 episodes. Each incident with a runtime of 45-50 minutes takes. The ten episodes aired.

Netflix in march announced that the show wouldn’t be revived for a season. The series was canceled after its first season. The main reason behind the cancellation hasn’t yet been disclosed. The show did average for itself, while the audiences loved it. The critics were not particularly impressed with the series. It’s received a 7.5/10 evaluation by IMDb.

We will miss the duo for sure! Below attached is the trailer for 1:

The cast of the show

We watch RuPaul Charles as Ruby Red from Izzy G as AJ the series, Michael Leon Wooley drama Louis Bell and Josh Segarra. The show was created by RuPaul himself and Michael Patrick King. Warner Bros. Video was one of the manufacturers for this series, along with Netflix.

You can stream this series on the WB TV site that is official and Netflix!