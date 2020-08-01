AJ And The Queen Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Trivia!

- Advertisement -

Netflix Aj and the Queen made its debut in January 2020. The show is a reality show. Ruby Red, who is a drag queen, is followed by it. This series covers he travels across the country. Along with him is a young woman, the two travel across America in an RV.

This Show’s Storyline

The show touches the cord of its audiences and has managed to garner a decent viewership. The young kid is a. She’s witty, sexy, and brave. Throughout the show, we see he is shown to be a pillar of strength and courage.

The series finishes at a sentimental and emotional note. We won’t be providing some spoilers to you. Once you’re proceeding towards the ending of this series, make sure you have tissues on you!

Release Date And Trailer Of The Show

The show released on the 10th. The Queen and AJ have a total of 10 episodes. Each incident using a runtime of 45-50 minutes takes or gives. The series aired all the ten episodes.

Netflix in march announced that the show would not be revived for a year. The show was cancelled after its first year. The reason behind the cancellation hasn’t yet been disclosed. While the audiences loved it, the series failed average for its self. The critics weren’t particularly impressed with this show. It’s received a 7.5/10 rating by IMDb.

We will miss the duo for sure! Here attached is the trailer for season 1:

The Cast Of The Series

We see RuPaul Charles as Ruby Red in the series, Izzy G AJ, Michael Leon Wooley play Louis Bell and Josh Segarra. RuPaul Michael Patrick King and himself made the series. Warner Bros. Video was one of the manufacturers for this series, along with Netflix.

You can stream this series on also the official WB TV website and Netflix!