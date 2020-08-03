AJ And The Queen: Are We Going To Get A Second Season? Read More For Details!!!

- Advertisement -

AJ and the Queen is a television series belonging to the comedy-drama genre. It is one of the most recent series that released on Netflix. AJ and the Queen released on Netflix on 10th January 2020. As it was released on Netflix, all the episodes of the first season of AJ and the Queen were released on the same day. AJ and the Queen: Season 1 has 10 episodes and the length of each episode is about 47 minutes to 59 minutes.

Though the audience liked AJ and the Queen, the series could not receive good reviews from the critics. AJ and the Queen has a rating of 7.5 on IMDB and a rating of 52% on rotten tomatoes.

AJ and the Queen Cast:

AJ and the Queen: Season 1 had a wide number of casts. RuPaul Charles, Izzy G, Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Katerina Tannenbaum, Tia Carrere, and many others star in AJ and the Queen Season 1. Apart from all these actors, there is a long list of actors who had a cameo in the series too. Some of them include Mayhem Miller, Eureka O’Hara, Alexis Mateo, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and many others.

AJ and the Queen Plot:

AJ and the Queen follow the story of Ruby Red and her sidekick AJ. They travel from city to city, spreading the message of love and acceptance and changing people’s lives for better.

The series had many feel-good moments. The ending was unexpected as well as very much emotional.

AJ and the Queen Season 2 Updates:

Two months after the release of the first season of AJ and the Queen, Netflix cancelled the further seasons of the series. The reason for the cancellation of the series is still unknown. We will not be getting to see the second season of AJ and the Queen. Well, fans would have loved to see some more seasons of AJ and the Queen.