Airlines are giving off flights using these fare sale bargains.

With the coronavirus pandemic situation beginning to grow somewhat, air carriers like Southwest Airlines return to supplying the fare earnings that guarantee cheap flights to various locales.

Travel is still nowhere near the pre-2020 amounts, something that is crushing most every airline right now as they attempt to lure fliers back into the friendly sky.

Here are the details of the Most Recent fare sales from Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

There is a travel-related Facebook group I am a member of, which has come to be practically a hub where people can ask fellow travelers all kinds of coronavirus-related questions and get advice about upcoming excursions.

Early Tuesday morning, by way of instance, 1 member of the group submitted a post explaining to everybody that this person has booked a trip from the US to London for March of 2021.

“Do we think the borders will be available by then?” The post reads. “Am I nuts?”

What a post like this is proof of is that aviation is ever so slowly (but surely) beginning to pick back up again.

People are tired of having been cooped up in the home for weeks, we’re learning how to live with the coronavirus safely, and we would like to contact our own lives.

Airlines, naturally, are only too happy to adapt this resurgence of interest, which they’re doing with the fare sales offering cheap flights which are beginning to be leveraged

now that things are looking at at least a little bit better as far as the coronavirus pandemic goes.

Don’t misunderstand — those fare earnings should not be regarded as some sort of incontrovertible evidence that things are fine and that you shouldn’t give travel another thought right now.

Speaking of the details, Southwest Airlines on Tuesday launched a noodle fare deal with flights starting at just $39.

You can learn more about the deal at www.southwest.com, but among the facts, you Want to know:

This sale ends on August 27 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

You need to purchase your tickets at least 14 days in advance, and they’re non-refundable. Also, seats, travel times, and groceries are limited.

Continental US travel is valid from September 8, 2020, through February 10, 2021. Continental US journey to/from Hawaii is appropriate from November 1 through April 8, 2021, and inter-island Hawaii travel is valid from September 8 through

April 8, 2021. International travel is fair in September 8 through December 9, 2020, and by January 11 through March 4, 2021.

Frontier Airlines, meanwhile, also includes a fare sale going on right now to be aware of.

It’s currently touting a sale which involves taking 100 percent off a base fare cost.

That sale only applies to the bottom cost, however, and not to the related taxes or fees. Visit www.flyfrontier.com to learn more, including which markets this applies to.

Notice: This sale expires much quicker than Southwest’s. Fliers only have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 26 to purchase their tickets.