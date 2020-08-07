Home Entertainment After Life Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Update
After Life Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Update

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show After Life is a British web TV series. This exciting show includes genres of Black comedy. The series was first aired on 8 March 2019. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. Ricky Gervais developed the show and Charlie Hanson was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Ricky Gervais, Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Mandeep Dhillon, Ashley Jensen, David Bradley, Kerry Godliman, Penelope Wilton and David Earl. The show has till now created two seasons. Season 1 was aired with 6 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on 24 April 2020 with 6 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.5/10 from IMDb and 74% from Rotten Tomatoes.

After Life Season 3 Cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We expect to see fresh new faces, but till now we don’t have any confirmed news. The cast includes Ricky Gervais (Tony), Penelope Wilton (Anne), Ashley Jensen (Emma), Tom Basden (Matt), Tony Way (Lenny), David Earl (Brian), Joe Wilkinson (Postman Pat) and Mandeep Dhillon (Sandy).

After Life Season 3 Plot

No plot details and trailer for the new season is out. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

After Life Season 3 Release Date

The series has been renewed for a third season. As we know, the series was first released on 8 March 2019 on Netflix. but for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the world’s situation will be back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.

After Life Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Update

