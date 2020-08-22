After Life Season 3: Netflix Trailer, Cast, What Is The Expected Storyline?

- Advertisement -

Afterlife, After Life, is a web series full of drama and dark comedy. It is created, written, produced, and directed by a single man — Ricky Gervais, who’s also one of the cast members of the sequence.

Follows the journey of a journalist for a local newspaper. Tony led a healthy life until his wife died of breast cancer. As he moved on to feel that the planet was faulty for causing his wife’s death, his Life turned upside down.

He decides to punish the world by doing all he wants and functioning Life his way. He thought some; superpower’ of it, but thing change with time. Generosity and kindness individuals take over him around him show him towards him to make him a better person!

AFTERLIFE SEASON 3

The series aired on 8 March 2019 on Netflix. In April 2020, the show network released the series’ second season, and the creator revived the series. So for all asking for the confirmation of this third season of Later Life,” Yess! The show must go on” (not potential, although we’d love to see it happen). Let us find out some more details for the show —

AFTERLIFE SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE

March 2020, the statement for the season was made. But after March, the pandemic spread wildly, which forced lockdown around the world. So there is no chance that filming or manufacturing works have begun.

It would push up to start working on what, so we know that we can not see this season unless some miracle occurs. The dates are around 2021, which means we will need to wait for the new year. We have our fingers crossed and hoping that all this is worth the wait.

AFTERLIFE SEASON 3 CAST

Ricky Gervais as Tony

Penelope Wilton as Anne

Ashley Jensen as Emma

Tom Basden as Matt

Tone Ways as Lenny‘