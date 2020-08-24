After Life Season 3 Confirmed, every plot and cast details we know so far

- Advertisement -

In a tweet, Netflix confirmed the renewal of the ‘After Life’ tv series for a third or final season. It’s the part of a new multi-project deal struck by Gervais with Netflix. This confirmation has excited the fans as this is the first time he is going to make a third season of a TV series.

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

Gervais had previously showed his excitement to work on season three before the official announcement.

“I could see myself doing a third season for the first time ever because I love the world,”

He is clearly to attached to the characters and the tv series. But this time he has cleared that this is going to be the final season.

Ricky told The Mirror: “I’ve already made my mind up there won’t be a (series) four.

“And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that ‘to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience’.

“That’s true. The audience think they want another one, but they’re not sure. So you’ve got to be careful.”

After Life Season 3 cast details and updates

Main characters are expected to return in the next season which includes Johnson (Ricky Gervais), Matt (Tom Basden), Lenny (Tony Way), Kath (Diane Morgan), Sandy (Mandeep Dhillon), Ray Johnson (David Bradley), Lisa Johnson (Kerry Godliman), Emma (Ashley Jensen), Psychiatrist (Paul Kaye), Anne (Penelope Wilton).

So, those who will return include Lisa (Kerry Godliman) even though she’s dead. Gervais has confirmed her return; she is going to be an integral part of the series.

He confirmed, “I don’t think Kerry realised how important her character was when it first started, and it grew and grew,”

After Life Season 3 plot so far and what to expect next

In the season finale, Tony witnessed a tragic loss of his father. He was showered with the kind sympathies of his friends and co-workers. But he has explicitly made it clear he doesn’t need sympathies but space. He was struggling to move on with his loss.

In the second season we will learn more about his grief and struggle to move on. And how this is going to affect the relationship between him and Emma.