After flying seven days on four different airlines throughout the coronavirus pandemic, one reporter has decided the safest airline to fly in case you have to travel.

Every airline is taking certain measures due to the COVID-19 epidemic,

but a few go to extra mile by blocking middle seats and letting passengers alter flights for free.

Delta is doing the best job of keeping passengers safe from boarding to

The novel coronavirus pandemic is not going anywhere, particularly in america.

But travel is necessary for a lot of individuals, despite the dangers,

and flights are taking off and landing across the country every single day of the outbreak.

but for all those of you who don’t have any choice but to fly for work or personal reasons,

you might wish to know which airline is doing the very best job of adhering to social distancing and hygiene instructions.

Business Insider reporter Thomas Pallini seven flights around a number of the biggest US airlines in June.

He flew on Delta and double each on American, United, and Southwest.

All four had their own group of wildly divergent policies,

but at the end of the month, Pallini did not have any trouble picking a winner.

Pallini broke his experience on each airline down to four categories:

Blocking middle seats or allowing free flight fluctuations, boarding, in-flight provider,

Seeing how fast some airlines have virtually given up on taking precautions Isn’t completely shocking, but still appalling to see about:

Beginning July 1, [American Airlines] began satisfying its flights to power rather than blocking any middle seats.

If a rider is on a packed airplane, there is an choice to change flights for free to another plane, if there’s one available.

Middle chairs can be selected beforehand, and passengers flying into the underlying market might be automatically assigned a middle seat

even when other window or aisles seats can be found.

Only gate or check-in agents typically have the power to change seat assignments when a passenger isn’t pleased with their seat position.

American seems to be the laxest when it comes to seating.

United is only assigning centre seats after the flight hits 70 percent capability; Southwest is just allowing two individuals per row (except for households ).

Delta is obstructing all middle chairs as well as some aisle seats until September 30.

If you are entirely thinking about sitting on a packed flight at the center position, it seems like American Airlines should become your airline.

and many (save for American) are attempting to board passengers back to front so that no one needs to walk to the back of the airplane past rows and rows of individuals.

Still, Pallini felt most at ease when flying Delta:

Delta Air Lines is the obvious winner ,

as nearly every component of a flight was revised to be passenger-friendly in this pandemic while not compromising too much online support.

By placards and informational signage in the gate area to blocking middle seats and maintaining an in-flight provider, albeit limited,

Delta is leading the way in multiple facets.

For those who have been far too terrified even to look at walking into an airport,

If I ever do end up booking a flight this year, it will probably be on Delta.