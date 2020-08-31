Home Entertainment After 2 Release Date, Cast And A Few More Updates From The...
EntertainmentMovies

After 2 Release Date, Cast And A Few More Updates From The Film!

By- Badshah Dhiraj
We Collided is a forthcoming American sentimental movie, coordinated through the way of Roger Kumble as well as Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. It’s based on the 2014 adult book with a similar name by Anna Todd along with the 2019 film After Spin-Off.

In May 2019, it had been reported that Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes were reprising their jobs individually as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, together with the movie continuing.

After 2 Release Date

The movie to release on October 2nd in the U.S in theatres in Addition to in Video On Demand. Back in May 2019, the movie After was commissioned for its sequel with Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprising their roles. The filming officially began on August 12th, 2019, also was wrapped around September 16th. Therefore I do not think there would be any delay due to manufacturing lag. What’s more, the total production along with the post-production work finished on January 28th, 2020.

However, it hasn’t been released till now due to the shut down of theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, we’ve got release dates for different regions. It will release in Canada, Russia, Greece, Italy, Australia, plus a few other countries in September this year. U.S, Belgium, and the Netherlands is going to have an October release date.

After 2 Cast

  • Pia Mia as Tristan
  • Karimah Westbrook as Karen Scott
  • Dylan Sprouse as Trevor Matthews
  • Candice King as Kimberly
  • Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels
  • Josephine Langford as Tessa Young
  • Charlie Weber as Christian Vance
  • Loot Estes as ken Scott
  • Dylan Arnold as Noah watchman
  • John Jackson Hunter as Young Hardin
  • Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson
  • Max Ragone as Smith Vance
  • Selma Blair as Carol Young
  • Samuel Larsen as Zed Evans
  • Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels
A Few More Updates From The Film!

Here’s the official trailer of this movie to come.

It sure looks exciting and beautiful.

Further, Anna Todd came to Instagram to answer several questions. She’s her role in creating, writing, and editing the movie. She told that the sequel is higher in quality and more entertaining than the first film.

We will also see Dylan Sprouse as the face in the movie playing the part of Trevor Matthews. He had joined the cast on August 5 final year. Moreover, we’ll also see John Jackson Hunter playing the role of young Hardin Scott.

Also Read:   Frozen 2 Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Will Probably Enjoy Real-life Siblings From The Highly Anticipated Animated Film
Also Read:   Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update You Know So Far.
