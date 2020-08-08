- Advertisement -

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal is dubbing for the second season of his web series”Mirzapur” from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, who plays with the gun-toting Gangster Guddu Pandit in the crime-thriller, gave a sneak peek for the Amazon Prime Video series into his session, using tea strainer and headphones. “I am lending my voice out of here, with a strainer. I have Bluetooth,” Ali captioned his photo on Twitter.

The celebrity replied to a tweet by the Streaming platform, featuring images of his fellow”Mirzapur” co-stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Divyendu Sharmaa dubbing out of a studio. “We are coming,” the post shared on Saturday read.

The first season of the show Puneet led by Gurmeet Singh and Krishna, also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal Vikrant Massey and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. “Mirzapur” premiered on the streaming platform in November 2018.

The show’s forthcoming chapter aims to Depict the violent world of Mirzapur’s story, which affects people and asks for sacrifices. The series was expected to be outside in summer of 2020 but was allegedly delayed due to the lockdown, while the throw finished the shoot for the next run last year.

During the weekend, Shweta took to Instagram and shared how she’d reached the studio with precautions. “Lovers of all’ Mirzapur’, risking lives, wearing a mask, here we are, all smiles to the dubbing! Only and just so the ‘bhaukaal’ comes to you soon,” she wrote.

Divyendu posted his image from The studio and teased fans that the series will release”shortly”. “Had Gone to dub, now I am back. We are coming shortly; I hope you understand what we Are currently talking about. So today do not make noise, do not ask me the date. Lots of love to you, please use a mask,” he added.