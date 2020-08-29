Absentia Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video thriller Absentia appeared to come to a neat conclusion at the end of season three, with the promise of a fresh beginning for the series protagonist and troubled FBI agent Emily Byrne (played with Castle star Stana Katic).

But that does not rule out the chance of the series being renewed for a fourth season, given its popularity — and the show’s founders left just enough ambiguity to permit for a fourth outing for Emily.

Continue reading for all you want to know about Absentia season , including plot details and projecting.

Release date: Absentia Season 4

The former season of Absentia was released on July 17, 2020, on Amazon. So it’s far too early to predict as to if there will be another season or not. In case the series persists for another season then we need to wait for a bit too long due to the pandemic.

Absentia season four storyline and Cast.

Absentia season hasn’t yet been renewed, so it’s open to speculation as to which direction Amazon Prime Video will take the show.

Season one introduced us to Emily Byrne (Stana Katic), who at the beginning of the series goes missing while searching a serial killer, and can be declared”dead in absentia”.

But six decades later she turns up with little to no memory of what’s happened to her in the meantime — while her husband has remarried, and her son barely remembers her. Even worse, she soon finds herself suspected of murder.

A survivor of mental and physical abuse, by season three Emily, had come a long way from the episode of season one.

After the third season, Emily was able to expose Special Agent Julianne Gunnarsen’s (Natasha Little) corruption, before heading underground, forging a new identity for herself and faking the deaths of her former husband, Nick (Patrick Heusinger) and her son.

She alerted her love attention, Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez), to her new life, and at the end of the series he turns up to a cafe at which a recently blonde Emily is functioning.