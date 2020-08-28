Home TV Series Amazon Prime Absentia Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information
Absentia Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

Season 1 absentia‘ premiered on AXN on September 25, 2017, and has been hugely successful among viewers. Its ratings prompted further attention from other streaming programs, and the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 2, 2018. Seconds later, on June 19, 2018, the series was renewed for a second season, which ultimately premiered in June 2019. The question is, when will’Absentia’ season 3 release? Let’s find out.

Absentia Season 3 Release Date:

‘Absentia’ Season 2 premiered on June 14, 2019, on Amazon Prime Video. Its next season run consisted of 10 episodes. On July 2, 2019, the show was renewed for a third instalment. That is not surprising, even though the critics have poorly received the show, it has managed to develop a solid fan base.

But it comes with a few changes. Season 3 includes a brand new showrunner, Will Pascoe (‘Orphan Black’,” Shut Eye’), that replaces season two’s Samantha Corbin-Miller. ‘Absentia’ season 3 premieres on July 17, 2020, on Prime. It will consist of 10 episodes.

Absentia season 3 Cast

Absentia season three picks up with Emily Byrne (Castle’s Stana Katic), who is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension and also working on becoming a better parent to Flynn.

But as soon as an international criminal case threatens those she holds dear, Emily and her ex-husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger) can not help but become involved in the situation — putting Nick’s life in danger, also forcing Emily to measure and attempt to save him before it’s too late.

Other characters include Emily’s former FBI instructor, Rowena Kincade (Josette Simon), Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez), and Colin Dawkins (Geoff Bell).

Absentia season 3 trailer.

You can see the Absentia season three trailer below, which sees Emily Byrne go to religious confession as she tries to get her life to be able to come to terms with her past.

