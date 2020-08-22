A Whopping 750 Million Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Will Probably Be Set F

- Advertisement -

A whopping 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes will probably be set free along the Florida Keys starting in 2021.

A whopping 750 million

The insects are designed to interfere with the reproduction of female mosquitoes which bite and spread disease.

- Advertisement -

The company behind the bugs, Oxitec, also has plans to release modified mosquitoes in Texas beginning next year.

It might sound like the storyline of a made-for-TV terror movie, but Florida is about to unleash a horde on its own citizens. Some 750 million — yes,

million —

mosquitoes will be set loose across the Florida Keys island chain.

You are probably asking yourself how distributing mosquitoes —

that can be well known disease carrie —

could combat illness, but the thought behind the project is pretty impressive.

The conditions the government is trying to target together with the project are Zika,

yellow fever, and dengue, all of which are commonly carrie by the flying pests.

The genetically modifie mosquitoes that will be seeded into the population are specifically designe to kill their peers which could be carrying these diseases.

Since the BBCreports, the hundreds of millions of new mosquitoes being assesse are male.

Male mosquitoes do not bite humans but rather,

feed on nectar from flowering plants.

The genetically-modified males carry a specific protein that is intende to ensure that no female household long enough to replicate themselves.

Male offspring are unaffecte and will continue to continue the genetic tweak for future generations.

Whenever they partner with a female mosquito,

it helps to ensure that the biting females never grow, thereby dramatically reducing the amount of biting mosquitoes and,

hopefully, curbing the spread of the diseases they carry.

It appears to be a fantastic plan, but not everybody is on board.

Many critics of this project liken the genetically-modified mosquitoes into a science-fiction nightmare,

claiming that it is an experiment that might have serious unintended consequences.

A request on Change.org to prevent the plan from moving ahead has already gained almost a quarter-million signatures.

Right now, the project will move forward and have already gained all the essential clearance from the government.

The mosquitoes will soon be set free more than two years starting in 2021,

but the plan may not stop there.

The company behind the modified bugs, Oxitec, states it’s tentative plans to roll out similar jobs in Texas next year.

However, at this time, the business has national clearance but lacks agreements with local and state officials.

The company is adamant that its bugs will not result in damage to the environment or people and claims A whopping 750 million

that it has already done lots of trials in places such as Brazil and released more than a billion mosquitoes to date.