A research worker in Japan

research worker in Japan has identifie an unbelievable escape behaviour at a species of beetle that is often eaten by frogs.

The beetle actively crawls its way through the frog’s body and finds the”back door.”

From the animal kingdom, if you get consume that’s normally the end of the street. It is a gruesome reality, but that is just the way it goes. Unless, of course, you are a Regimbartia attenuata, a beetle that doesn’t allow being swallowed get down it. On the contrary, it creates a break for the door… the back door, which is.

In case it wasn’t apparent from the”back door” remark, the beetle avoids being kill after being swallow whole by crawling its way via its predator’s — generally a frog — guts and prompting it to poop the bug out.

The researcher behind the analysis, Dr Shinji Sugiura, want to observe how the beetle and cows got along.

Having a camera rolling, the 2 species met in a clear vinyl box. .

Just as dynamic as it was enter, the beetle came out of the opposite end of the frog.