- Advertisement -

A recent case escape provides us with our precise picture yet of exactly what Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max design will look like.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro

- Advertisement -

Apple’s top-tier iPhone 12 Pro model will likely boast a triple-lens camera design together with a LiDAR detector.

Even though a date to the iPhone 12 unveiling has yet to be made official,

history dictates that we’ll likely see Apple executives introduce the company’s next-gen iPhone lineup sometime involving mid-September and early October.

Within the past couple of months, we have seen a lot of speculation concerning the iPhone 12 Pro Max layout,

if only because the Guru models on Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup are thought to feature some advance camera features.

Some of the rumoured camera’s features we could expect to see on Apple’s largest and most advanced iPhone 12 model include,

enhanced image stabilization, enhanced optical zoom, even better low-light camera functionality, plus a triple-lens camera system using a LiDAR detector.

Given that Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max will ship with a range of camera technologies and new detectors,

we’ve seen an assortment of render layouts for the device throughout the last few months.

But with September right around the corner,

a leak that made its way on the internet over the weekend shows us what the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s right design will most likely look like.

An image of an iPhone 12 Pro Max case was poste into Reddit not too long ago and can be view below.

Notice the way the design mostly looks like the iPhone 11 Pro Max,

however for the addition of the LiDAR sensor that pushes the mic somewhat to the right.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is thought to be a tad taller and broader than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and might boast smaller bezels.

Especially, the design above is a bit different from renders we’ve seen pop up previously.

If you recall, a few iPhone 12 renders that made the rounds a few weeks ago featured a more uniform camera selection:

All told, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup this season will be especially ambitious

with all the company set to launch four new OLED-based apparatus.

According to a few credible reports,

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup may consist of high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro versions and lower-end programs with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch displays.

About specs, all iPhone 12 models include support for 5G connectivity.

The devices will even boast Apple’s next-gen A14 chip, improved Face ID functionality,

enhanced camera capabilities across the board, and marginally improved battery life.

We’ve also seen conflicting reports concerning whether the iPhone 12 Pro models include 120Hz displays.

It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 12 design will be reminiscent of the iPhone 4 to

the extent it’ll feature flatter edges than what we have observed in recent iPhone releases.

In terms of a release date, Apple’s iPhone 12 models will probably ship

sometime in October on account of delays caused by the coronavirus.

At a worst-case scenario,

we’ve seen reports that Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro models may be in incredibly short supply at launch and may not be accessible until November.