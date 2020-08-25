Home Entertainment A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
It’s a South Korean drama series A Piece Of Your Mind with a story about a computer programmer and a reliable engineer who meets and later falls for each other.

Its episode was only released using by this drama’s first season outside on 28th April. Audiences are excited when they get one soon, although it’s too early to understand about another season yet. Are we becoming a second season of A Piece to see?

So without further ado, let’s enter updates and all the information we have 2 release date, that will be in the upcoming throw, and the potential plot.

When is the release date of the upcoming season?

Curious to know what the potential release date will be?

Being a romantic drama series, A part of Your Head season 1 was not a season with evaluations. Yet we’re anticipating another season of it to develop in next season and not before that.

Who is in the cast of A Piece Of Your Mind season 2?

The cast of season 2 of A Piece Of Your Mind will bring back Jung Hae As Moon Ha Won, Chae Soo Bin as Han Seo Woo, Nam Da Reum as young Ha Won, Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook, Lee Ha Na as Moon Soo Ho and a Lot More.

Plot:

We don’t have a notion about the storyline. The younger personalities, the pc developer, and also the audio engineer, fall for one another. So will they show the love between them? It is going to be fascinating. We are prepared with our pop robes.

Nitesh kumar

