A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

By- Nitesh kumar
The potential cast of A Piece Of Your Mind season 2 will Possess Jung Hae As Moon Ha Won, Chae Soo Bin as Han Seo Woo, Nam Da Reum as Youthful Ha Won, Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook and many others.

When is the release date of this forthcoming season?

Being a romantic drama series, A part of Your Mind season 1 wasn’t a season with high ratings. Yet we are expecting another season of this to develop in next season rather than before that.

Who’s in the cast of A Piece Of Your Head season two?

The cast of season 2 of A Piece Of Your Head will bring back Jung Hae In as Moon Ha Won, Chae Soo Bin as Han Seo Woo, Nam Da Reum as youthful Ha Won, Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook, Lee Ha Na as Moon Soo Ho and a Lot More.

Plot:

We still do not have an idea concerning the storyline; however, as we see that the first season of A Piece Of Your Minds has not disclosed, they may proceed with the storyline of Season 1 . The younger personalities, the sound engineer, and also the computer programmer, fall for one another. So will they reveal the love between these? Effectively, it’s going to be fascinating. We are ready with our pop robes.

