A Piece Of Your Minds Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

By- Nitesh kumar
WELL, You recognize that with this filthy world, all are occupied in a few things. But I’m pretty positive that you discover you can detect love everywhere. We now have seen some love stories remain incomplete, and a few love tales going correctly, therefore we bought you another love story kind of Korean Drama, “A bit of your Head” Let’s see will see this love story once more. For elements, do learn.

A chunk of ideas would be a South Korean Drama Directed and written by Lee Sang-Yoon and made by Studio Dragon. The whole story revolves around the love between a lady and a boy. So they use the Korean language for dialogues. Every episode’s playtime is 70 minutes as you all know that A chunk of your thoughts season is composed of 12 episode. You’ll have the ability to see the sequence on the channel name tvN that is official.

When is the release date of the coming season?

Curious to know what the release date is going to be?

Being a romantic drama series, A Piece of Your Mind season 1 wasn’t a season with high ratings. Yet we’re expecting another season of this to develop in next season rather than before that.

Who’s in the cast of A Piece Of Your Mind season 2?

The cast of season 2 of A Piece Of Your Mind will bring back Jung Hae In as Moon Ha Won, Chae Soo Bin as Han Seo Woo, Nam Da Reum as youthful Ha Won, Kim Sung Kyu as Kang In Wook, Lee Ha Na as Moon Soo Ho and a Lot More.

Plot:

We still don’t have an idea concerning the storyline; however, as we see that the initial season of A Piece Of Your Minds hasn’t proven, they might proceed with the storyline of Season 1 2. The younger characters, the audio engineer, and the pc programmer, fall for one another. So will they show the love between them? Effectively, it is going to be intriguing. We’re ready with our soda robes.

Nitesh kumar

