A new-to-Netflix horror movie which most people likely have not heard of shot up the charts on Netflix last week.

Fans of the horror genre should add What Makes You Alive to their queues — it’s sure to shock you.

The independent Candian movie premiered at South by Southwest to rave reviews,

but it was not actually on the radar before it came on Netflix past week.

August 2020 is a massive month for Netflix.

If you’ve noticed our earlier roundup covering every new movie and TV show coming to Netflix at August,

you understand that this season is packed full of new releases from begin to finish.

A whopping 33 new movies and full seasons of TV series were added to Netflix’s catalogue on August 1st alone, and there are some real gems on that list.

Highlights include Death in a Funeral, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jurrasic Park, The NeverEnding Story, and more.

While you’ve almost certainly heard of every one of these films, however, there’s one great accession to Netflix’s catalogue that you likely have not heard of.

It is call What Makes You Alive, and it ought to be in your radar.

This famous flick taken up Netflix’s charts this past week as more and more people heard about it, and people have been singing all sorts of praise on social networking.

Long story short, fans of the horror genre or thrillers generally just found their next movie.

What Makes You Alive is a new-to-Netflix movie that was first released back in 2018.

It premiered at the South by Southwest festival that year and received plenty of critical acclaims,

but it was not widely distribute in the USA,

so there is a good chance most of our readers have never even heard of it.

We hadn’t even heard of it until it cracked Netflix’s top 10 list before this week.

It only made a brief appearance on the charts, however, so most folks probably missed it.

This independent Canadian film is the brainchild of writer-director Colin Minihan.

It celebrities Hannah Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jigsaw) and Brittany Allen (The Boys, It Stains that the Sands Red)

as a married couple celebrating their first anniversary with a romantic getaway to a remote cabin in the forests.

A surprise visit from an old buddy creates tension between the two when Jules

(Allen) learns some potentially troubling things about Jackie’s (Anderson) past.

It is an exciting flick full of thrills and spills —

maybe not the funny type of spills, mind you — and if it was not exactly our cup of tea, people have loved it recently.

Add it to a list to take a look at this weekend Netflix and, in the meantime, watch the preview embedded below.