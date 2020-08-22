A New Teaser Of Mirzapur Season 2 Released On Amazon Prime Video

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur web series was well liked by the people. Now people are eagerly waiting for the second part of this series i.e. Mirzapur 2 because the first part of it has left some questions in the mind of an audience, which will be answered in Mirzapur 2 itself.

Late due to Corona virus

Mirzapur was released in 2018 and Mirzapur 2 is delayed in launch due to the Corona virus. However, Mirzapur season 2 will be launched soon. The teaser of Mirzapur season 2 has been released on Amazon Prime Video. This is a 28-second teaser, which begins by showing a picture of Earth from space.

- Advertisement -

A teaser of Mirzapur 2 released on Amazon

Zooming through the earth’s picture space, India, then Uttar Pradesh inside India, Mirzapur inside Uttar Pradesh and Tripathi Bhavan inside Mirzapur are shown. The chair of the Tripathi Bhavan is then shown inside the building. Seeing this teaser, it is understandable that Mirzapur 2 is coming soon and it is going to be quite fun. Mirzapur 2 may be released in September. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Let us tell you that every month of 2020 year, Amazon is launching some web series on its platform.

Pankaj Tripathi shared video of Mirzapur 2

The most popular actor of the web series, Pakanj Tripathi, shared a video on his Instagram, through which he congratulated the audience for completing a year. The video depicts burning pyre and finally a throne. Pankaj Tripathi has lent his voice to this teaser.