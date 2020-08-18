Home In News A New Public Toilet Restoration Project In Tokyo Has Resulted In Clear...
In News

A New Public Toilet Restoration Project In Tokyo Has Resulted In Clear Restrooms

By- Akanksha Ranjan
A new public toilet restoration project in Tokyo has result in clear restrooms that magically block people’s view once the door is secure.

A new public toilet

The job was start because people dislike the modern public restrooms and believe them to be overly dim and dirty.

Public bathrooms are known for many things, and they’re almost all bad.

They are usually dirty, smelly,

and depending on where they are located, crowd.

There’s nothing worse than having to use the restroom only to spot a public bathroom and walk up to find that it’s occupied.

Tokyo is currently working to solve a number of those difficulties by renovating heaps of people toilet places across the Shibuya district.

They have hire professional architects to set their spin on things.

The outcome?

The initial transparent public bathrooms in the city and they’re way cooler than you can imagine.

The”Tokyo Toilet Project” is an attempt by the Nippon Foundation to revitalize the commonly used public toilets in Shibuya.

While every place will obtain their unique spin, the transparent toilets that have appeare close to the Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park

and Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park are receiving the most attention from passersby.

As you can see previously, the bathrooms are line with translucent tinted glass,

offering prospective bathroom users a hint about whether they are busy or not.

The actual trick, however, comes when you close and lock the doors.

Nobody wants to have people watching them whether they are doing their business,

and these transparent toilets have a very interesting trick up their sleeves.

When you lock the doors,

the glass panels turn opaque, preventing anyone from peeping inside. After the door is unlocked,

the glass becomes transparent once again.

“There are two issues with public toilets, especially those situated in parks,”

The Nippon Foundation says.

“The first is whether it is clean inside, and the next is that nobody is secretly waiting indoors.

With a new technology, we made the outer walls with glass which becomes opaque when the lock is close

, so a person could check inside before entering.

At night, they light up the parks like a gorgeous lantern.”

The notion here is that, because the bathrooms are transparent when a person leaves,

people will abandon them as clean as if they discover them.

Whether the good folks of Tokyo will decide that these new and improve restrooms are worthy of usage remains to be seen,

but I can not imagine why anyone wouldn’t want to spend some time.

Akanksha Ranjan

A New Public Toilet Restoration Project In Tokyo Has Resulted In Clear Restrooms

In four short years, The Crown has turned into one of the most successful shows on tv.
