A new leak featuring images from a supposed iPad Air guide appears to corroborate these reports,

A new leak

revealing a brand new feature that Apple hasn’t used elsewhere in its own iPhone or iPad lineups.

Present reports maintain the new iPad Air release date may be shut, with Apple expected to launch fresh iPadOS hardware as soon as next month.

Apple updated its iPad Pro lineup with new versions before this year, and also the iPad Pro is the best iPad pill you may purchase.

But for that price, you get a lot better screen which has a smaller bezel, Face ID support, a more sophisticated camera system, and the latest A-series chip available.

If $799 still looks too pricey, then you will surely love the following iPad Air rumour

that states that the next-gen mid-range tablet computer will find exactly the iPad Pro’s large screen thanks to a

new attribute that has not ever been seen before on any other iPad or any iPhone.

Pictures in the supposed Spanish-language guide of this next-gen iPad Air leaked from China and finished up on Twitter.

The photos below indicate the pill is going to have the same thin bezel since the iPad Pros,

which is an excellent upgrade over the last designs that featured bigger bezels.

The Touch ID house button is why cheaper tablets nevertheless contain thicker bezels.

The fingerprint sensor has not been substituted on these models with Face ID, which is a more expensive upgrade.

The iPad Air will seemingly not get Face ID. Whether this leak is accurate,

the iPad Air will still rely on Touch ID, but the fingerprint detector will have a different implementation.

There’s no room for a home button inside that thin bezel,

and Apple will not incorporate the detector below the screen.

Instead, the Touch ID button will be put within the standby button on the upper edge of the pill.

In case this iPad Air flow is accurate, the tablet will be the very first Apple tablet or smartphone to incorporate a fingerprint sensor on the side button.

The attribute isn’t completely new in the business, as older Android handsets did come with side-mounted fingerprint detectors.

Besides the novel Touch ID approach and also the more significant screen update,

the iPad Air will even pack USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning and a Smart Connector on the rear, according to those images.

The iPad Air guide does look genuine, but there is always a chance someone fake everything.

It is unclear who’d go through that effort or they’d do it.

Separately, MacRumors informs us that previous rumours said Apple would launch a 10.8-inch iPad Air at the next half 2020.

These reports didn’t mention that the new Touch ID implementation,

but that is the only way to expand the screen on the iPad Air without adding Face ID and forcing up the cost.

More recently, leaker Jon Prosser reportethat Apple is about to launch fresh iPads, including the next-gen iPad and next-gen iPad Air.