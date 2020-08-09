Home Technology A new investor notice from reputed
By- Shipra Das
A new investor notice from reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (through MacRumors) relays that among Apple’s iPhone providers is undergoing some quality control problems using a camera lens to the company’s lower-end iPhone 12 versions.

Remember that Apple this year is poised to launch four different iPhone 12 versions,

a lineup series to add two Pro versions with

6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens and 2 lower-end versions with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch screens.

The provider in question is reported to function as Professional Digital Optical,

and the challenge is supposed to have a wide-angle camera lens.

And though the issue will take some time for Professional Digital Optical to tackle,

the fantastic thing is that Apple has yet another provider producing exactly the identical component.

Because of this, Kuo does not think that the manufacturing issue is going to lead to further delays to the iPhone 12 release.

Kuo’s note reads in part: As into the iPhone 12 start window,

it is no secret that Apple’s next-gen iPhone versions will arrive in shops a tiny bit later than we have come to expect.

Hardly a stage of speculation anymore,

Apple through its recent earnings conference call took the unusual

if not reversed measure of verifying the iPhone 12 launch will be pushed back with a couple weeks this past year.

“As you understand,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said a week,

“this past year we started promoting new iPhones in late September.

On a related note, it is a safe wager that Apple iPhone 12 versions

Some think we may not see the iPhone 12 Pro Max hit stores before early November. Design-wise,

Apple’s iPhone 12 will revert back into the layout language of this iPhone 4,

and that is to say we could expect to see Apple abandon the rounded-edge

layout it has used since the launch of this iPhone 6 almost six decades back.

An example of exactly what Apple’s four

iPhone 12 versions will look like could be view below

louder speakers using enhanced dynamic selection, a next-gen A14 chip,

improved Face ID reliability with support for broader angles when unlocking,

120Hz ProMotion screens on the higher-end versions,

enhanced camera performance because of the addition of a LiDAR detector,

Portrait Mode for movies, along with enhanced low-light camera functionality.

Shipra Das


