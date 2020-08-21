Home In News A Mass Of Drifting Stone In The Volcanic Explosion Submerged In 2019...
In News

A Mass Of Drifting Stone In The Volcanic Explosion Submerged In 2019 Has Came In Australia

By- Akanksha Ranjan
A mass of drifting stone in the volcanic explosion submerged in 2019 has came in Australia, in which it could help the Great Barrier Reef recover.

The reef is struggling with symptoms associated with climate change.

The pumice contains organisms that could help revive areas of the shore that have expired off.

Volcanoes that erupt on land spew liquid stone, gas, and debris into the atmosphere and the surrounding terrain.

However, volcanoes also exist under the ocean waves, and when among these erupts,

an entirely different series of events is set in motion.

Now, months after, that enormous sheet of pumice has found its way throughout the ocean and arrived in Australia,

where it could be exactly what the struggling Great Barrier Reef needs.

The rock, which floats because it’s pack with bubbles of air,

can reestablish areas of the reef which have been radically affect by climate change.

The saga of the Great Barrier Reef is well-known at this point, but just in case you need a refresher: Things are not bad.

Warming ocean water due to climate change has caused bulk”bleaching” of enormous regions of the reef.

Bleaching occurs when the water is too warm, and organisms that encourage the beach are force to leave or die outright.

With these organisms gone, the fish and other animals that live in and around the world depart, too.

Recovering from bleaching is something which takes a lot of time and some fortune.

Water temperatures need to be right, and scientists have been working on speeding up

the process by seeding certain regions of the world with healthy coral and experimenting with other

things to draw creature life back to regions of the shore that have largely died.

Researchers are incredibly excite the pumice made its way to Australia

and they see the potential for it to do a bit dangerous good.

Climate change is still a problem, of course, but this event could give the reef a”boost” of types.

“Pumice rafts alone won’t help mitigate the effects of climate change on the Great Barrier Reef directly,”

Professor Scott Bryan of the Queensland University of Technology”That really is about an increase of recruits, of new corals and other reef-building organisms,

which happens every five years or so.

It’s almost just like a vitamin taken for the Great Barrier Reef.”

Each bit of pumice is a house and a vehicle for an organism, and it’s just tremendous,” Brown stated.

“The sheer numbers of individuals and this diversity of species has been hauled thousands of kilometres in just a matter of months is quite extraordinary.”

It will not be a cure-all, but there’s reason to be optimistic that the submerged substance,

having accumulated untold numbers of organisms during its trip across the sea, could have a serious positive impact.

Akanksha Ranjan

