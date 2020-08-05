- Advertisement -

A man in England is very much alive after spending five years in the woods while the police searched for his body and killer.

The guy was hiding from fear of manipulation, police now say, and they’re exploring.

Five years after he disappeared, he created a fresh Facebook account, directing police down a path that ended when they found him hiding outside.

Usually, when a guy goes missing for five years, a happy ending isn’t anticipate .

When Ricardas Puisys of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire in England vanish in late 2015, it had been suspect he was murder.

Nobody was ever charge in the case,

and that’s a fantastic thing since Puisys

was just found alive and well after spending the previous half-decade residing in the forests.

Before being discover,

the last anyone had seen of Puisys was on the day of September 26th, 2015,

when he left work and join”a little group of Lithuanian men,” based on The Guardian.

When he didn’t appear for work the following days,

a search was conduct, however, a body was never found.

Local law enforcement says that Puisys was hiding out for his safety and feare that he was”being manipulate.

” Nobody had seen or heard from him in half a decade, but the wonders of social websites came to the rescue.

Puisys decided to rejoin society by opening up a Facebook account with his name and several more recent photographs.

Police eventually tracked him down and, after ensuring his security from whatever risks he was hiding from

they declared the missing persons’ case was resolve in the most effective possible way.

Aside from the obvious hardships of living in the wild for five years, Puisys is performing reasonably well, at least in relation to his health.

“For almost five years, Ricardas’s disappearance has been a complete puzzle.

That was until we obtain advice in the end of June, which direct us to find him,”

Rob Hall, an investigator on the case, said in a statement.

“There were genuine concerns Ricardas came to damage that day…

but we believe Ricardas decide to run away as he was a victim of crime, having formerly been subject to exploitation.”

As for the conditions where he spent the previous five years,

Hall explains:”Ricardas was eventually found living in the undergrowth,

well hidden after having intentionally conceal and never have spoken with anybody for some time.”

Authorities are currently investigating the manipulation allegations and have established a fresh investigation for the bottom of things.

Meanwhile, Puisys is receiving support to get back on his feet after residing in the distant wooded

place for five decades with very little or no human contact at all.