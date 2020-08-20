- Advertisement -

A long-dead star remains making a spectacular supernova, along with the explosion is moving at incredible speeds.

Some regions of the supernova blast are going at speeds of up to 23 million miles per hour.

The explosion occurred some 20,000 light-years from Earth.

We know that stars have finite lifespans. Some of them fizzling out,

while others get wild and blow up into.

It’s called Kepler’s supernova remnant,

and it’s the still-ongoing explosion of a star that was first observed back in 1604. Johannes Kepler, the famous astronomer,

watched the star explode, and it’s been blowing ever since.

NASA likes to check up on the progress of this supernova from time to time,

and fresh observations using the Chandra X-ray Observatory have provided some intriguing tidbits. Most importantly,

the speed of the explosion is not slowing down in the slightest.

Because the supernova is not a perfectly uniform burst,

the scientists tracked the speed of various”knots” of this blast.

They discovered that while some of the knots of material are moving at a mere 10 million mph, others travel as quickly as 23 million mph.

Since NASA notes for contrast,

that is approximately 25,000 times faster than the speed of noise on Earth. Yeah, that’s one quick explosion.

Tracking the speed of an explosion happening 20,000 light-years away from Earth is tricky, but the scientists also approached it from multiple angles.

Via NASA:

Researchers in the latest study estimated that the knots’ speeds by analyzing Chandra X-ray spectra,

that give the intensity of X-rays at different wavelengths, obtained in 2016.

By comparing the wavelengths of features in the X-ray spectrum with laboratory values and using the Doppler effect,

they measured each knot’s speed across the line of sight out of Chandra into the remnant.

This enabled the team of investigators to gauge that the speed of each of the knots they observed

A more comprehensive description and explanation of the work was printed in a new paper in the Astrophysical Journal.

Among the unanswered questions regarding the Kepler supernova remnant is why the explosion has evolved from the way it has.

It’s a twisted mass of substance in a rectangular shape, and scientists have suggested multiple possible explanations for why this is the case.

It’s possible, scientists believe , that the area around the star in the time of this explosion was”clumpy,”

and that debris surrounding the sun might have slowed some parts of the supernova burst while allowing it to speed through other regions.