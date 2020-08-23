Home Technology A judge determined that the fate of this AT&T Time Warner deal
A judge determined that the fate of this AT&T Time Warner deal

By- Nitu Jha
Before this week, a judge determined that the fate of this AT&T Time Warner deal.

and the result was a big thumbs-up in the general management of capitalism.

A judge determined

With the closing of this deal, AT&T is currently far more than just a telecom firm.

It possesses dozens of brands and also the rights to a number of the most well-known shows on TV.

It has dozens of cable channels, and if the worst fears about programming disputes perform.

AT&T could black people stations from your pay-TV supplier during an argument.

In no particular order, here are some of the large brands AT&T now owns HBO
Potentially the most crucial single name AT&T only obtained.

Additionally, it has first-run supply rights (the first folks to broadcast a picture after it leaves theatres ) with firms like Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, Universal, and Dreamworks.

Additionally, it owns the Cinemax cable channel.

which runs feature-length films from a number of the distributors.

TBS
Cable station owned by Turner, also it turns (heh) by AT&T.

CNN
Another subsidiary of Turner, CNN…well, you know what CNN is and exactly what it does.

Exterior of HBO, it is possibly the most recognizable brand which AT&T obtained within this, and its biggest cable channel.

Between CNN, TBS, and HBO, AT&T has more than enough material to provide inexpensive streaming bundles to the masses.

Turner
Turner Broadcasting System, as it’s completely known, owns a bunch of cable stations and a few sites that flesh out the rest of AT&T’s cable articles.

During Turner Sports, in Addition, It owns sites such as Bleacher Report, NBA.com, PGA.com, NCAA.com, and NBA TV.

DC EntertainmentDC Entertainment is a subdivision of Warner Bros. that deserves its mention just for the sheer quantity of stuff it has under its umbrella.

DC Comics, the comic book manufacturer, is under the umbrella of DC Films, which makes films based on these comic characters.

A Few of the characters possess the right to add Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman.

Batman is a portion of the identical universe, as a part of Warner Bros.Warner Bros..

Warner Bros is among the”big six” film studios and possesses some of the most successful movie franchises ever.

New Line Cinema
It also has smaller hits such as Rush Hour, Wedding Crashers, and Sex and the City to its title.

The rest of AT&T
That is just the significant brands that AT&T obtained — it also has its collection of family names that it is possessed indefinitely. AT&T Wireless is your cell carrier everyone loves to hate, U-verse is its own cable TV offering, DirecTV is a satellite broadcaster it also

possesses, in addition to dozens of regional cable and phone companies — almost anything with the title”Bell” inside.

Bizarrely, the listing also includes the Yellow Pages and yellowpages.com.

If you’d like a comprehensive collection of all of the subsidiaries.

the company currently owns, Big Think has set a list together that is more complete.

 

Nitu Jha

A number of the cast members had already talked of filming...
