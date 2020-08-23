- Advertisement -

A joint interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running partner Kamala Harris is set to air on ABC this Sunday,

Joe Biden

during which Biden will guarantee to close the nation down if scientists advise that measure as necessary to resist the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will state that getting the COVID-19 virus under control is the key to the US regaining economically.https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/aug/23/libertarian-party-2016-2020-what-happened

The latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University reveal that more than 5.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US, and over 175,000 deaths.

On Sunday night, less than 24 hours prior to the 2020 Republican National Convention’s kickoff,

ABC will broadcast a joint meeting with and his running mate, California Sen.

Kamala Harris.

The meeting was recorded on Friday, the day following Biden delivered his firey-yet-hopeful acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden

and the meeting is already making substantial headlines thanks to the launch of a few new clips,

one of which must do with a potential reaction to the from a Biden-Harris management.

At one point during the interview that viewers will watch on Sunday —

which you can watch a clip from beneath —

Biden is asked whether he would get behind some national stay-at-home mandate if scientists came to him

and said that is what is require to find the spread of COVID-19 in check.

Biden doesn’t wait during this trade, and you’ll be able to see him respond:”I’d shut (the nation ) down”

He couched his answer in the mantle of following the recommendations of specialists, asserting that his administration would do”anything is require to save lives”

It will be fascinating to watch for at the remaining part of the interview how Biden addresses the catastrophic financial pain associated with

the lockdowns that shut a lot of the nation down earlier this year.

In his answer, Biden may speak to the possible requirement of a more coordinated, and possibly even a more competitive

nationwide lockdown. Paradoxically,

the Trump administration might have made such a move a little easier for himbecause you could argue that

Americans may be more willing to stomach an aggressive response in the brief term now when they

thought it would spare them from residing the next six months of the chaos

and muddling through that’s comprise the national response to the pandemic thus far.

“I will be ready to do whatever is require to save lives because we can’t get

the state going until we control the virus,” Biden says in the clip above.

“That is the basic flaw of this administration’s thinking, to begin with.”

“To keep the country running and moving along with the market growing, and individuals employed, you have to repair the virus.

You have to manage the virus.”

Really, though, a national lockdown remains something pretty extreme to be talking about.

On a marginally related note,

we can’t let this go by without talking about another more aggressive action from

the coronavirus struggle that one US state could be moving closer toward itself.

“It’s killing people today, we do not have a treatment for it,

and if we create a vaccine which could prevent it from spreading from the area,

we will save countless lives,” Oliver explained.

Virginia’s state legislature is contemplating a charge that would allow people

with a spiritual opposition of some sort to opt-out of such a vaccine mandate.

Oliver, however, says he objects strongly to the allowance of an exemption.