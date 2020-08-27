- Advertisement -

A experiment has shown that germs can survive in the harsh conditions of space for years on end.

A Japanese assignment

A Japanese assignment put bacteria pellets in panels outside the International Space Station.

along with the germs were able to survive for up to three years prior to being recovered.

Ensuring that such germs don’t contaminate other worlds is a top priority of NASA.

With years of technological advancements on our side.

living creatures on Earth

you’d think people would be the most well-suited of all of the living creatures on Earth.

when it comes to surviving life in distance.

Well, you would be incorrect.

As a new study published in clarifies a unique.

quite resilient type of germs can survive in distance all on its own.

and for extended periods.

The Deinococcus germs were intentionally exposed to the intense radiation.

and cold of space for a whopping 3 years and lived to tell the narrative.

Out there, radiation levels are high.

and temperatures are extreme.

The only reason humans can venture from the ISS is due to protective equipment.

but the germs had no such luxury.

The research was based on the notion of”panspermia,

” which is a theory that suggests that interplanetary travel may seed life to other worlds.

perhaps even without realizing it.

The group wanted to determine if this bacteria — which is considered one of the most significant on the planet — could survive such a trip.

“To examine our hypothesis, we placed dried mobile pellets of the radioresistant bacteria Deinococcus spp.

type of cells for surviving in the harsh space environment

In aluminium plate wells in vulnerability panels connected to the outside of the International Space Station (ISS),” the researchers write.

“We exposed microbial cell pellets with different thickness to distance environments.

The results indicated the significance of the aggregated type of cells for surviving in the harsh space environment.”

The results? The bacteria did very well, surviving for up to three years throughout the experiment and stayed living.

he germs was healthy enough that it mended damage to the DNA after it had been retrieved.

Depending on the data, the researchers feel that bacteria organized in”mobile pellets” could survive.

in space to perhaps as long as eight years in a time.

NASA along with other space agencies take great care to ensure.

that no Earthly life forms tag along for the ride once they send spacecraft to other worlds.

NASA even has a Planetary Protection Officer who oversees the processes in place to guarantee no bacteria or viruses.

are stowing away on hardware such as the Perseverance rover.

It seems as though that is a sage decision, as at least some Earthly germs can take care of the dangers of space all on their own.