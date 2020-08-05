- Advertisement -

A guy in England is very much alive after spending five years in the forests while the police searched for his body and killer.

The man was hiding from fear of exploitation, authorities say.

Five years after he vanished, he generated a fresh Facebook account.

directing police down a path that stopped when they discovered him hiding out.

Nobody was ever charged in the case.

which is a fantastic thing because Puisys was only found alive.

and well after spending the past half-decade residing in the woods.

the last anyone had seen Puisys was on the day of September 26th, 2015.

when he left work and joined”a little set of Lithuanian men.

” according to The Guardian. When he failed to show up for work the next days.

Puisys was hiding out for his safety

an investigation was conducted, however, a body wasn’t found.

Local law enforcement says that Puisys was hiding out for his safety and feared he had been”being manipulated.”

Nobody had heard or seen from him in half a decade.

but then the marvels of social websites came to the rescue.

Puisys chose to rejoin society by opening a Facebook account with his name and many more recent photographs.

Police eventually tracked him down and, after ensuring his safety from whatever risks he was hiding out from.

Ricardas’s disappearance was a complete mystery

they announced the missing persons’ case was solved in the most effective way possible. Aside from the obvious hardships of living in the wild for five years.

Puisys is doing fairly well, at least in relation to his health.

“For almost five years, Ricardas’s disappearance was a complete mystery.

“There were genuine concerns Ricardas came to harm that day… but we now believe Ricardas decided to run away as he had been a victim of crime.

having previously been subject to manipulation.”

As for the conditions where he spent the past five years, Hall describes:

“Ricardas was finally found living in the undergrowth.

very well concealed after having intentionally concealed and never have spoken with anyone for a while.

” Authorities are currently investigating the manipulation allegations and have established a new investigation to reach the bottom of matters.

Meanwhile, the Puisys is receiving aid to get back on his feet after living in the distant wooded place for five years with little or no human contact whatsoever.