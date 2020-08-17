- Advertisement -

A dog lost for three months on the shore of Vancouver Island was miraculously rescued by a pair of surfers who just happened to be in the ideal place at the right time.

Both men saw the dog’s legs glancing around a sea cave on the shore and decided to recover the animal.

A lost pet could be a traumatic encounter.

Pets may feel as just as much a part of your family as the nearest relatives,

and when a household in Canada lost their puppy Stella on a nature trail three months past,

they had lost all hope of ever seeing their four-legged friend again.

That all change earlier this month when a set of surfers on Vancouver Island spotte what appeare to be an animal hiding out in a cave close to the shore.

When they approach, they found it was an extremely fearful dog.

With a storm quickly coming, the pair was able to grab the frightened pooch and secure her into their small ship.

In a meeting with CTV, Regan claims the set saw”tan legs” walking around inside the remote sea cave.

They”immediately determined it was in major distress” and chose to try to recoup the animal.

The practice of getting Stella into the boat wasn’t easy.

The malnourishe and frightene dog initially lashe out at her rescuers before finally letting herself to be set on a surfboard.

At precisely the same time, Johnson paddled himself along with the puppy from the waiting ship.

The 2 buddes, Matty Johnson and Zach Regan wrapped Stella up to keep her warm while they sped hoime.

They obtained Stella back on dry land and so were luckily able to locate her owners with

the assistance of a local news report noticed by friends of the family who lost her.

The family was shocke that Stella was still alive, and encourage that she was discover.

“When the owners, long since consigned to the death of their puppy,

got word she was safe,” they were incredibly happy, Johnson told GNN.

The family had lost hope of finding Stella

but the rocky pooch was somehow able to sustain herself for quite a while by herself.

Three months is a lengthy time for a domesticate animal to be left in the wild.

It’s unclear how Stella was able to live,

where she found food, or when anyone had aided her out along the way,

however the good thing is that she’s now safe in the home

and will not be going on any more impromptu months-long experiences on her .

When reached for comment, Stella only reacted to pets and belly rubs.