A Discovery Of Witches Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here’s Everything We Know About The Series

It is uncommon to find shows that scrape that dream tick and provide witchy magic at precisely the same time. Because of this, when AMC’s A Discovery of Witches went on air, it received a great reaction. The series managed to strike the right balance between the magic aspects and its romance. Therefore, both types of audiences enjoyed the series. However, there’s only one season of this show that is out. Fans of the series have wondered about the next season of this series, and demand has been high. Luckily, there are updates concerning the upcoming season. Here is everything you need to learn about Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches.

Release Date Of A Discovery Of Witches Season 2

The shooting of this next season of the dream show commenced earlier, and fortunately, it ended the filming this year before the coronavirus hit the world. Many displays have confronted delay this year due to the ongoing outbreak, but A Discovery of Witches is secure. However, the post-production is consuming more time since it requires special effects.

Lately, Sky confirmed a Discovery Of Witches Season 2 would start airing episodes from January 2021. Here’s the post through which the network confirmed the news of the new season:

Cast For A Discovery Of Witches Season 2

Here’s a listing of cast members we will see in A Discover Of Witches season 2.

Teresa Mary Palmer as Diana Bishop

Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain

Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore

Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont

Tom Huges has also joined the celebrity cast of the show. He will be playing the character of Kit Marlow.

A Discovery of Witches season 2- Plot

A Discovery of Witches season two depends on the’Shadow of Night’ book from Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy and will comprise ten episodes. With Elizabethan action, back in the current day, Diana’s darling aunts, Sarah and Em, must take cover with notorious witch-hunter Ysabeau de Clermont in her home, Sept-Tours.

In Oxford, Marcus and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to keep daemons Nathaniel and Sophie safe, whose pregnancy progresses. Gerbert, Knox, Satu, and Domenico are resolved to chase down every sign they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and all the secrets their partners are keeping out of them.