A Discovery of Witches Season 2 Confirmed Now Release 2021 In First Month

By- Anoj Kumar
For the uninitiated, A Discovery of Witches stars Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode as a witch and a vampire thrown together against the fates. It’s adapted from Deborah Harkness’ hit All Souls trilogy and made its UK debut on Sky One in autumn 2018. It airs on Sundance and horror streaming service Shudder in the US.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 2 from production company Bad Wolf:

Season 2 opens with Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) on the streets of Elizabethan London, where they are hiding in time from the Congregation. Here in Elizabethan London they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Alongside the Elizabethan action, back in the present day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah and Em, must take shelter with notorious witch hunter Ysabeau De Clermont at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours. Meanwhile, in Oxford, Marcus and Miriam take on Matthew’s mantle to protect daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose pregnancy is advancing. And Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico are determined to hunt down every clue they can to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets their allies are keeping from them.

Season 2 welcomes Steven Cree as Gallowglass and will see Diana and Matthew cross paths with some famous figures from history including Sir Walter Raleigh, played by Michael Lindall.

