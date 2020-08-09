- Advertisement -

A couple from Singapore, fed up with their coronavirus quarantine

One couple from Singapore, fed up with their coronavirus quarantine a few months ago.

It is determined to find creative and start a website that suits the wanderlust in all because most of us can’t travel right now.

The effect has been” WindowSwap,” a website that introduces visitors with movie snippets of everything you see when looking through the windows from peoples’ houses from all over the world.

The entries have come everywhere from Giza into Brooklyn and so many points between.

About two months before, during what they describe as the strictest part of the quarantine in Singapore.

Sonali Ranjit and Vaishnav Balasubramaniam were beginning to become nervous and feel” a little antsy” from the couples’ one-bedroom apartment.

He’d shared a picture of the view from his window,

looking out into the northeastern Spanish city he calls home.

“I remember he had been complaining about being tired of it he was under lockdown too. of course — but it seemed amazing to us,”

areas, maybe we can swap window views. And pretend we had been someplace else for a while.”

Pretending to be somewhere else for some time was the motive behind” WindowSwap,” a site these two creatives.

along with freelance developer Maryam Touimi Benjelloun, chose to launch back in June

Maryam Touimi Benjelloun

The concept is for people around the world to shoot 10-minute video clips from the view of looking through a window

in their house or apartment and to submit these to the couple’s site.

So far, tens of thousands of folks around the world have done thus (all you have to do is email a horizontal,

HD video which includes your window and framework to [email protected]).

The results offer a welcome escape, however brief, from the sensation of being trapped at home, wherever you happen to be in the world.

The best way to enjoy the website, in my opinion,

is to a big, expansive computer screen. And make sure your sound is switched on.