A coronavirus whistleblower who fled Hong Kong to escape persecution in the Chinese authorities made the wildest claim about the origin of COVID-19.

In a new interview, Yan said she discovered signs of the virus’s origins during her research,

without backing up any of her claims with proof.

A couple of weeks before, a pair of all reports featured interviews with a so-called coronavirus whistleblower who said that China had historical signs of person-to-person transmission. Dr. Li-Meng Yan fled Honk Kong for fear of repercussions from China on account of the COVID-19 revelations she had been about to discuss.

She claimed she’s signs that China lied about the virus, but didn’t share any evidence.

This China whined about the development of the novel coronavirus isn’t a secret.

Some make these allegations more carefully while others are rather blunt about it, but China was anything but transparent about the virus.

Over seven months after its emergence, we still don’t have any clue how the virus started spreading, and China’s COVID-19 caseload data can not be reliable.

Yan’s claims can not be verified either though,

and officials have denied her story up to now, which is exactly what you would expect from a regime not fond of whistleblowers.

But Yan has emerged in the news again,

making what is her wildest accusation up to now.

The scientist isn’t offering any concrete evidence of her new claims,

and it’s unclear what sort of US government she’s already been in contact with, if any.

Before her narrative goes viral about social media and spawns a new wave of conspiracy theories about the virus,

it is vital to make it very clear that she may be making everything up.

She asserts that she traced the source of the outbreak to the PLA throughout her research into the virus’s ability to move from human to human.

“At the time, I had assessed the virus came from a Chinese Communist Party military laboratory.

She believed she couldn’t report these decisions to the higher-ups from the CCP.

“I understood once I talked up, I really could disappear at any time, just like all the courageous protesters in Hong Kong.

I really could disappear at any moment

China may not have told the world how the pandemic began, however,

the scientific community agrees the virus evolved naturally in animals prior to making the jump to people.

These findings show that the virus wasn’t built in a laboratory,

as some people continue to claim.

Can it have escaped from a laboratory while investigators were analyzing it?

That is something that China has denied so far, but it is completely possible.

In theory, someone could have inadvertently infected themselves using a new pathogen

found in animals because of some oversight while handling samples in a lab.

However, what’s important to notice is that Yan doesn’t offer any conclusive evidence whatsoever.

That’s not precisely how whistleblowers behave when they want to reveal possible wrongdoings.

She may be very well adding fuel to the conspiracy theorists’ passion for whatever purpose rationale she could have.

You should take all this with a massive grain of salt, and also be ready to see Yan appear in a variety of new COVID-19 conspiracy videos.

The WHO completed an early investigation of Wuhan and also filmed a transplant with China for another,

more extended study of the novel coronavirus’s origin.